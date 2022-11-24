Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,679 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

