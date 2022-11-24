Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.