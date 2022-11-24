Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $918,592,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $958,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.20 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

