Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $227,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 13,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 46.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

