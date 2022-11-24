Financial Review: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 0.97 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.32 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 25.68 -$67.64 million ($1.47) -0.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.7% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,168.12%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,092.61%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -109.44% -51.25%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

