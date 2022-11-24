Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Shares Up 0.1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

