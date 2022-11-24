First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 263,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.