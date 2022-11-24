First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 143.34% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.