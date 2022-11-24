Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Holdings Lowered by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,770 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 5,228,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.13. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.