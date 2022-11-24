Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Trading Up 2.2 %

Five9 stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $146.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.32.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

