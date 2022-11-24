FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.71 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $3,205.48 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00013496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.29414695 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,779.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

