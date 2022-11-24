FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLT stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

