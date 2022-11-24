FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 10,000 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,872,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FPAY stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPAY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
