Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Shares Down 3.4%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLUIF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fluidra from €33.00 ($33.67) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fluidra Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

