Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Sells £37,117.78 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($133.40), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($43,890.01).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £117.50 ($138.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,663.49. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a 52 week high of £121.30 ($143.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market cap of £20.66 billion and a PE ratio of -49.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($163.18) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($152.54) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £138.31 ($163.54).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

