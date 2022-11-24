Fmr LLC Acquires 50,289 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,386,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Moody’s by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day moving average is $280.45. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

