Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,316,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,142,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 35,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 559,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. 3,608,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,775. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.