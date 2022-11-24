Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,784 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.56% of Shell worth $1,111,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $45,859,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

