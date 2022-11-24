Fmr LLC Has $1.62 Billion Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,140 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,623,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,106. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

