Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,533,570 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,241,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average is $216.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

