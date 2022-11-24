Fmr LLC Purchases 535,742 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.14% of ResMed worth $1,576,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.34. 323,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,185. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average of $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

