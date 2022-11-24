Fmr LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.56% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,068,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 6,225,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.