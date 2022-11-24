Fmr LLC Sells 362,243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,304,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362,243 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,783,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.26. 2,328,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

