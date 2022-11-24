Fmr LLC Sells 6,444,195 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,340,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,444,195 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,507,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

