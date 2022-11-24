Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7,090.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

