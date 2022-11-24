Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Frax has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $5.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

