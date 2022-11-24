Frax Share (FXS) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00026783 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.53 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

