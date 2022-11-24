Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.35. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 10,935 shares changing hands.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1.50%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,831.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Kay Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $196,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.