Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 0.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.53. 30,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 149,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$920.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$494.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

