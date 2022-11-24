Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 0.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.53. 30,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 149,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$920.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
