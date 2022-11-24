Frontier Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and $2.40 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483427 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.97 or 0.29660234 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

