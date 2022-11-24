FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 158.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in FutureFuel by 42.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.