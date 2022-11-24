FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $53,460.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.7 %

FVCB opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

