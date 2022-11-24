FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57. Insiders sold 38,119 shares of company stock worth $250,942 over the last three months.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

