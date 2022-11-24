FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 0.7 %

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.40 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

