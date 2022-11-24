FY2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $92,076,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.