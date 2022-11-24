FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

