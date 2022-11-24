G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading 1.7% Higher

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.50 and last traded at 0.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
G Mining Ventures Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.57.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.
