Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 1.2%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

