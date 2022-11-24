General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Moon Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Moon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 4.3% of Moon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 9,097,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

