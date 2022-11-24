GeniuX (IUX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and $294,360.32 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeniuX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00481029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.23 or 0.29512822 BTC.

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.