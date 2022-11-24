George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,200 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240.

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$165.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$151.29.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About George Weston

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.83.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.