George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,200 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240.
George Weston Price Performance
WN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$165.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$151.29.
George Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Further Reading
