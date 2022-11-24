GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.29 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.29 million and $58,875.06 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92451468 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55,162.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

