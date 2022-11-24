Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.