Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 350,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.
