Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Globe Life by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

