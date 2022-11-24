Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 130,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

