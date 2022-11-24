Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.59 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $216.47 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

