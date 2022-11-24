Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $193.68 million and $195,720.42 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003895 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

