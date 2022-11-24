Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338.20 ($4.00).

GRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.22) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 345 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($3.96) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55). In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($351.83).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 248.20 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($3.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

