Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 97,066 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

